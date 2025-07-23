PSC Corporation Appoints Adviser for Cash Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PSC Corporation Ltd ( (SG:DM0) ) has provided an announcement.

PSC Corporation Ltd. has announced the appointment of W Capital Markets Pte. Ltd. as the independent financial adviser for a mandatory conditional cash offer made by Dr. Goi Seng Hui. This offer pertains to acquiring all issued ordinary shares of the company not already owned by the offeror. Shareholders are advised to await the Independent Directors’ recommendation and the IFA’s advice before making any decisions regarding their shares.

More about PSC Corporation Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 1,195,998

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$221.4M

