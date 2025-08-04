Pryme N.V. Appoints Guus Lemmers as New CEO to Drive Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pryme B.V. ( (DE:8XG0) ) has provided an announcement.

Pryme N.V. has appointed Guus Lemmers as the new CEO, effective September 5, 2025. With over 20 years of experience in leading large offshore projects, Lemmers is expected to advance Pryme’s growth ambitions, particularly in developing its first commercial plant, Pryme One, and guiding future expansions. The Supervisory Board expresses confidence in his ability to lead the company into its next phase, building a sustainable and innovative future.

Pryme N.V. is an innovative cleantech company focused on converting plastic waste into pyrolysis oil through chemical recycling on an industrial scale. Its technology is efficient and scalable, based on a proven process enhanced with proprietary characteristics. The company aims to contribute to a low-carbon circular plastic economy and expand its technology through a portfolio of owned-operated plants with strategic partners.

YTD Price Performance: 27.74%

Average Trading Volume: 3,514

Current Market Cap: NOK294.7M

