Pryme B.V. Halts Production for Reactor Repairs, Aiming for Mid-October Restart

Pryme B.V. ( (DE:8XG0) ) just unveiled an update.

Pryme B.V. announced a halt in pyrolysis oil production during September 2025 due to repairs on the reactor’s sealing system, resulting in a Q3 production of 468 tons, which is about 50% of the low range of their forecast. The company plans to resume production by mid-October, with further production forecasts to be detailed in their upcoming Q3 report, reflecting the impact of operational challenges on their output and stakeholder expectations.

More about Pryme B.V.

Pryme N.V. is an innovative cleantech company that specializes in converting plastic waste into pyrolysis oil through chemical recycling on an industrial scale. The company operates its first plant in Rotterdam and aims to contribute to a low-carbon circular plastic economy by developing a broad portfolio of plants with strategic partners.

Average Trading Volume: 2,846

Current Market Cap: NOK187.5M



