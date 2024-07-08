Prudential plc Executes Share Buy-Back Plan

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has actively engaged in a stock buy-back, purchasing 397,741 of its own shares at prices ranging from £7.0000 to £7.2220, averaging at £7.0835 per share. The shares acquired through Goldman Sachs International will be cancelled, which, following this transaction, leaves the company with 2,745,978,777 shares and voting rights. This strategic move is in line with the authority granted by Prudential’s shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.