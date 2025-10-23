Prudential plc Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Prudential ( (GB:PRU) ) has provided an announcement.

Prudential plc has repurchased 301,687 of its ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International, as part of a previously announced arrangement. The shares were bought at an average price of £10.1682 and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,562,887,868. This transaction aligns with Prudential’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively and may impact shareholder voting rights and interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PRU) stock is a Buy with a £12.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prudential stock, see the GB:PRU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PRU is a Outperform.

Prudential’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s strategic investments and capital management plans are promising, despite challenges in certain markets and regulatory environments. The valuation remains attractive, supporting a favorable outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PRU stock, click here.

More about Prudential

Prudential plc is a company that provides life and health insurance and asset management services across Greater China, ASEAN, India, and Africa. The company aims to be a trusted partner by offering simple and accessible financial and health solutions. It is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, Singapore Stock Exchange, and New York Stock Exchange, and is a part of the Hang Seng Composite Index.

Average Trading Volume: 5,362,186

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £25.86B

Learn more about PRU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue