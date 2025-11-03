Prudential Announces Total Voting Rights and Issued Share Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Prudential ( (GB:PRU) ) has shared an announcement.

Prudential plc announced its total voting rights and issued share capital as of October 31, 2025. The company has 2,561,454,930 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote, and holds no treasury shares. This information is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Prudential plc is a company that provides life and health insurance as well as asset management services across Greater China, ASEAN, India, and Africa. It aims to be a trusted partner by offering simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The company is primarily listed on the Hong Kong and London Stock Exchanges, with additional listings in Singapore and New York.

