Prudential Announces Total Voting Rights and Issued Share Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Prudential ( (GB:PRU) ) is now available.

Prudential plc has announced its total voting rights and issued share capital as of 30 September 2025, which consists of 2,565,923,562 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. This information is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations to determine their interests under the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PRU) stock is a Buy with a £12.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prudential stock, see the GB:PRU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PRU is a Outperform.

Prudential’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s strategic investments and capital management plans are promising, despite challenges in certain markets and regulatory environments. The valuation remains attractive, supporting a favorable outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PRU stock, click here.

More about Prudential

Prudential plc is a company that provides life and health insurance as well as asset management services across Greater China, ASEAN, India, and Africa. It aims to be a trusted partner by offering simple and accessible financial and health solutions. Prudential is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including Hong Kong, London, Singapore, and New York, and is part of several major trading indices.

Average Trading Volume: 5,174,268

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £26.75B

For an in-depth examination of PRU stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue