PRS REIT Declares Increased Q4 Dividend, Reflecting Strong Performance

PRS REIT Plc ( (GB:PRSR) ) has issued an update.

The PRS REIT plc has declared an interim quarterly dividend of 1.1 pence per share for the fourth quarter of its financial year ending June 2025, bringing the total annual dividend to 4.3 pence per share, up from 4.0 pence in 2024. This announcement reflects the company’s strong performance and commitment to delivering shareholder value, reinforcing its position in the private rented sector and potentially impacting its market perception positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PRSR) stock is a Hold with a £1.02 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PRS REIT Plc stock, see the GB:PRSR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PRSR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PRSR is a Outperform.

PRS REIT Plc benefits from strong financial performance, with robust cash flows and a stable balance sheet. The technical analysis suggests neutral momentum, while its low valuation and attractive dividend yield provide significant upside potential. The strategic review and potential acquisition proposals further highlight potential for increased shareholder value, making the stock an attractive investment.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust focused on investing in the Private Rented Sector (PRS) to provide shareholders with income and potential capital growth. It has invested over £1bn in high-quality homes for private rental across the UK, supported by the UK Government’s Homes England. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market and is part of the FTSE 250 Index, boasting the largest build-to-rent single-family rental portfolio in the UK with 5,478 homes as of June 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 1,628,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £582.2M

