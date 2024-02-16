Provident Bancorp Welcomes Julienne Cassarino to Board

Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) has released an update.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, BankProv, have bolstered their boards with the appointment of Julienne Cassarino, effective immediately. Cassarino’s expertise will be further utilized as she joins the Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. She assumes her role without any conflicting transactions and will be compensated in line with existing non-employee director arrangements, with the added potential for equity awards. The company has publicly announced her appointment to ensure shareholders and the market are informed.

For further insights into PVBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.