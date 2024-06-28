Provenance Gold Advances with New Funding

Provenance Gold Corp. (TSE:PAU) has released an update.

Provenance Gold Corp. has successfully completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $1,033,100. The company issued over 12.9 million units at $0.08 each, which includes a common share and a purchase warrant, with the latter allowing the purchase of additional shares at $0.12 until 2027. These funds are set to advance the core drilling program at their Eldorado property in Oregon, with updates on exploration activities expected in the coming weeks.

