Proto Labs Inc. Reports Record Revenue Amid Challenges

Proto Labs Inc ((PRLB)) has held its Q3 earnings call.

Proto Labs Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a mix of optimism and challenges. The company celebrated record-breaking revenue and impressive growth in CNC machining, while also acknowledging hurdles such as a decline in 3D printing revenue and weak performance in the European market. Despite these issues, Proto Labs demonstrated strong cash generation and strategic leadership enhancements, painting a picture of resilience and adaptability.

Record Quarterly Revenue

Proto Labs reported a remarkable 7.8% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching a quarterly record of $135.4 million. This growth was primarily driven by robust demand in the U.S. for CNC machining and sheet metal services, underscoring the company’s strong market position.

Significant Growth in CNC Machining

The CNC machining segment experienced a substantial 18.2% year-over-year revenue growth, with the U.S. market alone witnessing a 24% increase. This surge was fueled by high demand in sectors such as aerospace, defense, drones, satellites, and space exploration, highlighting Proto Labs’ strategic focus on high-growth industries.

Improved Revenue Per Customer

Proto Labs saw a nearly 15% year-over-year increase in revenue per customer, indicating a growing share of wallet among large and strategic clients. This improvement reflects the company’s ability to deepen relationships with key customers and enhance its value proposition.

Expansion of Advanced CNC Machining Capabilities

The company launched advanced CNC machining capabilities, offering tighter tolerances, diverse finishes, and fast quality documentation. These enhancements are now available through its e-commerce platform, positioning Proto Labs as a leader in advanced manufacturing solutions.

Recognition and Leadership Enhancement

Proto Labs was named one of America’s Best-in-State Employers by Forbes, a testament to its positive workplace culture. Additionally, the appointment of Marc Kermisch as Chief Technology and AI Officer signifies a strategic move to bolster leadership and drive innovation.

Strong Cash Generation and Shareholder Returns

The company generated $29.1 million in cash from operations and returned $12.8 million to shareholders through repurchases. With $138.4 million in cash and investments and no debt, Proto Labs is well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders.

Decline in 3D Printing Revenue

Despite overall growth, 3D printing revenue declined by 6.3% year-over-year, largely due to weak demand in Europe. This highlights the challenges Proto Labs faces in diversifying its revenue streams across different regions.

Weak European Market Performance

Revenue in Europe fell by 5% in constant currencies, reflecting ongoing contraction in European manufacturing activity. This underscores the need for strategic initiatives to strengthen the company’s presence in this critical market.

Flat Performance in Injection Molding

The injection molding segment grew by only 2% year-over-year, impacted by weak prototyping demand. This flat performance suggests a need for innovation and customer engagement to drive future growth.

Decrease in Unique Developers

Proto Labs reported a three-year low in the number of unique developers, indicating challenges in attracting new customers. This decline points to the importance of strategic marketing and customer acquisition efforts.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Proto Labs provided revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025, projecting between $125 million and $133 million, with an anticipated 6% growth at the midpoint. The company also offered non-GAAP earnings per share guidance ranging from $0.30 to $0.38, reflecting cautious optimism amid market uncertainties.

In summary, Proto Labs’ latest earnings call showcased a company that is navigating both opportunities and challenges with strategic foresight. While celebrating record revenues and growth in key segments, the company remains vigilant in addressing market weaknesses and enhancing its leadership capabilities. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to Proto Labs’ continued focus on innovation and market expansion.

