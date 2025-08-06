Prothena’s Coramitug Advances to Phase 3 with Novo Nordisk

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 6, 2025, Prothena announced that its partner Novo Nordisk will advance coramitug, a potential first-in-class amyloid depleter antibody, into Phase 3 development for ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. This decision follows the successful completion of a Phase 2 trial and is expected to commence in 2025. Prothena stands to earn a clinical milestone payment upon meeting specific enrollment criteria in the Phase 3 trial. The advancement of coramitug marks a significant step in addressing the unmet needs of patients with ATTR amyloidosis, potentially enhancing Prothena’s industry positioning and offering substantial financial benefits through its agreement with Novo Nordisk.

Spark’s Take on PRTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRTA is a Neutral.

Prothena’s overall score reflects its financial struggles, including losses and cash flow challenges. Despite short-term technical momentum and potential in its pipeline, valuation concerns and mixed corporate events weigh heavily. The need for improved profitability is critical.

More about Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company specializing in protein dysregulation. The company is advancing a pipeline of investigational therapeutics aimed at treating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases, including ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Average Trading Volume: 1,640,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $378.4M

