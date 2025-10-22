Proteomics International Announces Digital AGM Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. ( (AU:PIQ) ).

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 21 November 2025. The company has opted for digital distribution of the Notice of Meeting, encouraging shareholders to access documents online and submit proxy votes electronically, reflecting a modern approach to shareholder engagement.

More about Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests. The company is known for its innovative solutions in proteomics, which is the large-scale study of proteins, particularly their structures and functions.

Average Trading Volume: 351,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$60.56M

