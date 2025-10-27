Proteomics International Advances Precision Diagnostics with New Certifications and Product Launches

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. ( (AU:PIQ) ) has shared an update.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd has achieved significant milestones, including receiving ISO 15189 certification for its Australian laboratory operations, which supports the commercialization of its precision diagnostic tests like PromarkerD and PromarkerEso. The company is expanding its market presence with the national launch of PromarkerD for diabetic kidney disease prediction and PromarkerEso for esophageal cancer diagnosis in Australia, alongside preparations for the PromarkerEndo test for endometriosis. These developments, coupled with a strategic go-to-market approach embracing telehealth trends, position the company for potential partnerships and revenue growth in the precision diagnostics sector.

More about Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd is a pioneer in precision diagnostics, focusing on the development of novel diagnostic tests using its proprietary Promarker® biomarker discovery platform. The company operates within the precision medicine industry, offering products that address significant unmet medical needs. It is involved in the commercialization of precision diagnostics, development of diagnostic tests, and providing specialist analytical services.

