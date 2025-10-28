Protector Forsikring ASA Issues NOK 350 Million Tier 1 Bond

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Protector Forsikring ASA ( (PSKRF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Protector Forsikring ASA has successfully issued a NOK 350 million Solvency II compliant Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 bond, with a pricing of 3m NIBOR + 260bps. This bond, which will be listed on Oslo Børs, is expected to enhance the company’s financial stability and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its market standing positively.

More about Protector Forsikring ASA

Protector Forsikring ASA operates in the insurance industry, providing a range of insurance products and services. The company is focused on maintaining a strong market position, as evidenced by its A- (Excellent) rating with a Stable outlook from AM Best.

Average Trading Volume: 96,334

Current Market Cap: NOK38.05B

