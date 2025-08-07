Protean eGov Technologies Releases Q1 FY26 Investor Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Protean eGov Technologies Limited ( (IN:PROTEAN) ) just unveiled an update.

Protean eGov Technologies Limited has released an investor presentation detailing its operational and financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s recent activities and financial health, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

More about Protean eGov Technologies Limited

Protean eGov Technologies Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing e-governance solutions. The company is known for its innovative digital services aimed at enhancing government operations and public service delivery.

Average Trading Volume: 120,177

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 30.92B INR

