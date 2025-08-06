Protagonist Therapeutics’ Rusfertide Study: Long-term Safety in Focus

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc ((PTGX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘An Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-term Safety of Rusfertide (PTG-300) in Subjects With Polycythemia Vera (THRIVE).’ The primary aim is to assess the long-term safety and efficacy of rusfertide in patients with polycythemia vera, a condition characterized by an overproduction of red blood cells. This study is significant as it seeks to provide ongoing treatment to patients who have completed a previous Phase 2 study and continue to benefit from rusfertide.

The intervention being tested is rusfertide, administered subcutaneously. It is designed to help manage hematocrit levels and reduce the need for therapeutic phlebotomies in patients with polycythemia vera.

This is an interventional study with an open-label, single-group design. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment. Participants who meet the eligibility criteria will continue receiving rusfertide to gather data on its long-term safety and efficacy.

The study began on January 22, 2024, with the last update submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the latest information available to stakeholders.

The update on this study could positively influence Protagonist Therapeutics’ stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s pipeline. As the study progresses, successful outcomes could differentiate rusfertide in the market, impacting investor sentiment and potentially affecting competitors in the polycythemia vera treatment space.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

