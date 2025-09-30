Prosus Updates Share Repurchase Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Prosus ( (NL:PRX) ) has issued an announcement.

Prosus N.V. has announced an update to its ongoing repurchase programme, which involves buying back ordinary shares of both Prosus and Naspers from free-float shareholders. Between September 22 and September 26, 2025, the company repurchased 1,576,035 Prosus shares at an average price of €57.5467 per share, amounting to a total of €90,695,541.97. This move is part of Prosus’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Prosus

Prosus is a global technology company focused on unlocking an AI-first world for its 2 billion customers. It invests in over 100 companies worldwide, building local ecommerce champions in growth markets. Prosus holds leading positions in food delivery, classifieds, and fintech, creating a unique technology ecosystem that drives innovation and growth. Through Prosus Ventures, the company invests in new technology growth opportunities across various sectors, including AI, social and ecommerce platforms, fintech, B2B software, logistics, health, blockchain, and agriculture.

For detailed information about PRX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue