Prosperity Investment Holdings Announces Subsidiary Liquidation and Share Placing Updates

Prosperity Investment Holdings Limited ( (HK:0310) ) just unveiled an update.

Prosperity Investment Holdings Limited has announced the commencement of a very substantial disposal through the voluntary liquidation of its subsidiary, Easy Ace. Deloitte Ltd. has been appointed as the liquidators, and Easy Ace will be de-consolidated from the company’s financial statements. Additionally, the company provided updates on the placing of new shares, which is contingent upon the liquidation process and shareholder approval, among other conditions.

More about Prosperity Investment Holdings Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$12.11M

