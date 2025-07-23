Prosperity Group Forms Nomination Committee to Enhance Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Kingbo Strike Ltd. ( (HK:1421) ) is now available.

Prosperity Group International Limited has established a Nomination Committee to oversee the appointment of directors. The committee will consist of at least three members, primarily independent non-executive directors, with a requirement for gender diversity among its members. The committee will meet at least once a year to ensure effective governance and compliance with the company’s Articles of Association.

More about Kingbo Strike Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 6,730,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$93.42M

See more insights into 1421 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue