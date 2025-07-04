Prospera Global to Issue Over 414 Million New Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sinjia Land Limited ( (SG:5HH) ) just unveiled an update.

Prospera Global Limited has announced the proposed issuance and allotment of 414,145,370 new ordinary shares to specific subscribers at an issue price of S$0.017 per share. The company has received a listing and quotation notice from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) for these shares to be listed on the Catalist Board, subject to compliance with applicable listing requirements. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy and could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Prospera Global Limited, formerly known as Sinjia Land Limited, is a company incorporated in Singapore. It operates in the financial sector and is involved in issuing and allotting shares as part of its capital management strategy.

