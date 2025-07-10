Prospera Global Expands into Financial Services, Closes Hostel Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sinjia Land Limited ( (SG:5HH) ) has shared an update.

Prospera Global Limited has announced the commencement of a new financial services business by its subsidiary, PGL Capital Limited, in Mauritius. This new venture involves securities trading services and aligns with the company’s strategic objectives, enhancing its capabilities for long-term success. Concurrently, the company has decided to permanently shut down its hostel operations under G4 Station Pte. Ltd. after the expiration of its tenancy agreement, following a thorough review of its performance.

Prospera Global Limited, formerly known as Sinjia Land Limited, is a company incorporated in Singapore. It operates in the financial services industry through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PGL Capital Limited, which offers securities trading services via electronic platforms. The company also had hostel operations under G4 Station Pte. Ltd., which have now been permanently shut down.

