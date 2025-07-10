Prospera Global Completes Major Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sinjia Land Limited ( (SG:5HH) ) is now available.

Prospera Global Limited has successfully completed the issuance and allotment of 414,145,370 new ordinary shares to subscribers, effectively doubling its total issued share capital. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s market positioning and liquidity, with the new shares set to be listed on the Catalist of the SGX-ST, potentially impacting stakeholders by increasing shareholder diversity and capital resources.

More about Sinjia Land Limited

Prospera Global Limited, formerly known as Sinjia Land Limited, is a company incorporated in Singapore. The company operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment and asset management services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,250,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$4.97M

