Prospect Resources Prepares for 2025 AGM with Document Dispatch

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Prospect Resources Ltd. ( (AU:PSC) ) is now available.

Prospect Resources Limited has announced the dispatch of documents related to its 2025 Annual General Meeting to shareholders. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation in the AGM and highlights the option for shareholders to choose their preferred method of receiving company communications, encouraging them to opt for email to streamline the process.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PSC) stock is a Buy with a A$0.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prospect Resources Ltd. stock, see the AU:PSC Stock Forecast page.

More about Prospect Resources Ltd.

Prospect Resources Limited is an ASX-listed company focused on the exploration and development of electrification and battery metals mining projects in the broader sub-Saharan African region.

Average Trading Volume: 650,449

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$130.2M

See more data about PSC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue