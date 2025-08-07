Prosafe’s Successful Warrants Offering Concludes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Prosafe ( (GB:0J5Y) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Prosafe has concluded its subscription period for a Warrants Offering, receiving valid subscriptions for over 13 million warrants. These warrants, which can be converted into ordinary shares, are part of a strategic financial maneuver to potentially enhance the company’s capital structure, impacting its market positioning and offering stakeholders an opportunity for investment.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker code PRS.

Average Trading Volume: 287,799

Current Market Cap: NOK1.19B

