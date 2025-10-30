Prosafe Secures Contract Extension with Ithaca Energy for North Sea Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Prosafe ( (GB:0J5Y) ) has provided an announcement.

Ithaca Energy has extended its contract with Prosafe for the Safe Caledonia vessel to provide accommodation support at the Captain field in the North Sea, with the extension valued at approximately USD 1.8 million. This extension underscores Prosafe’s strong market positioning in the offshore accommodation sector and highlights the continued demand for its services in the North Sea region.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker code PRS.

Average Trading Volume: 1,318,423

Current Market Cap: NOK1.1B

