Prosafe Announces Approval of Prospectus Supplement for Warrants Offering

Prosafe ( (GB:0J5Y) ) has shared an update.

Prosafe has announced the approval of a supplement to its prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, which is related to the offering of up to 17,868,651 warrants. This development follows the company’s recent recapitalization and registration of new share capital, potentially impacting its financial strategy and market positioning.

More about Prosafe

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker code PRS.

Average Trading Volume: 87,114

Current Market Cap: NOK1.33B

