Propel Funeral Partners Announces Strong FY24 Growth

Propel Funeral Partners Ltd. reports a robust financial performance for FY24 with a revenue increase of 24.2% to $209.2 million and a 12.2% rise in operating NPAT to $23.4 million, alongside a slight uptick in total dividends to 14.4 cents per share. The company completed or announced twelve acquisitions, totaling approximately $104 million, contributing to its growth strategy in the death care industry. Propel expects continued benefits from favorable demographics, a strong funding position, and the potential for further acquisitions in a fragmented industry.

