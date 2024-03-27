Promino Welcomes Dr. Lindsay and Announces Share Consolidation

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc (TSE:MUSL) has released an update.

Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. has appointed the esteemed chiropractor and soft tissue specialist Dr. Mark Lindsay as a corporate advisor, with a focus on professional athletics. Dr. Lindsay endorses the company’s supplements, citing positive feedback from elite athletes, and has introduced Promino to notable sports figures like Jack Eichel. In addition, Promino has announced a share consolidation, slated to take effect on April 1, 2024, changing the share structure to one new share for every three old shares.

For further insights into TSE:MUSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.