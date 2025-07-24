Prokidney’s REACT Study: A Promising Step for Kidney Disease Treatment

Prokidney Corp. ((PROK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Prokidney Corp. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3 Randomized Controlled Study of Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT) in Subjects With Type 2 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease (REGEN-006)’. The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of REACT injections in patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), which could significantly impact treatment options for these conditions.

The intervention being tested is the Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), a biological treatment involving injections into the kidneys. This therapy is designed to improve kidney function in patients with T2DM and CKD.

The study is a randomized, double-blind, multi-center trial with two cohorts. Participants are randomly assigned to either receive the REACT injections or undergo sham procedures. The primary goal is to assess the treatment’s effectiveness, with both participants and outcomes assessors blinded to the group assignments.

The study began on January 5, 2022, with an estimated completion date in 2025. The most recent update was submitted on July 22, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

This study update could influence Prokidney Corp.’s stock performance by boosting investor confidence if the results are positive. It also places Prokidney in a competitive position within the biotech industry, particularly in the renal treatment market.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue