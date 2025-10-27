Prokidney’s REACT Study: A Potential Game Changer for Kidney Disease Treatment

Prokidney Corp. ((PROK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Prokidney Corp. is currently conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3 Randomized Controlled Study of Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT) in Subjects With Type 2 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease (REGEN-006).’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of REACT injections in patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease, highlighting its potential to improve patient outcomes significantly.

The intervention being tested is the Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), a biological treatment designed to enhance kidney function by injecting autologous cells into the kidneys. This innovative approach could offer a new therapeutic option for patients with chronic kidney conditions.

The study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, parallel assignment trial, primarily focused on treatment. Participants are randomly allocated to either receive the REACT injections or undergo a sham procedure, with both participants and outcome assessors blinded to the treatment allocation.

The study began on October 18, 2021, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, with the last update submitted on October 1, 2025. These timelines are crucial for investors tracking the progress and potential market introduction of REACT.

The ongoing study could significantly impact Prokidney Corp.’s market position, potentially boosting its stock performance and investor interest if results are favorable. As the company progresses with this innovative therapy, it may face competition from other firms developing similar treatments, but successful outcomes could position Prokidney as a leader in renal therapies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

