Progyny, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Progyny, Inc. ( (PGNY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Progyny, Inc. presented to its investors.

Progyny, Inc., a leader in women’s health and family building solutions, provides comprehensive benefits that empower patients with support, education, and access to a premier network of specialists. The company is recognized for its innovative approach and growth in the healthcare sector.

In its latest earnings report, Progyny, Inc. announced a revenue of $313.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking a 9.3% increase from the previous year. The company also raised its full-year guidance, reflecting strong member engagement and successful client retention and acquisition.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit of $72.8 million, a 23% increase, and a net income of $13.9 million, up from $10.4 million in the prior year. The company also reported a record operating cash flow of $156 million for the first nine months of 2025. Progyny’s strategic initiatives included adding over 80 new clients and expanding services, which contributed to its robust performance.

Looking forward, Progyny anticipates continued growth with over 600 clients and 7.6 million covered lives by 2026. The company remains committed to enhancing its offerings and maintaining financial flexibility, as evidenced by its new share repurchase program and undrawn credit facility.

