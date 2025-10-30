Profusa Unveils Strategic Plan for Revenue Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 30, 2025, Profusa announced its strategic plan to generate $200 to $250 million in revenue by 2030, driven by the commercialization of its Lumee tissue oxygen and glucose monitoring technologies. The company plans to launch its products in the EU by 2026, followed by the US in 2027, with a focus on expanding market coverage and addressing significant unmet medical needs in conditions like peripheral artery disease and diabetes. Profusa’s innovative platform is expected to disrupt the digital health industry by offering a less invasive, cost-effective solution for continuous biochemical monitoring, potentially impacting healthcare systems and insurers positively.

More about Profusa

Profusa, based in Berkeley, California, is a commercial stage digital health company specializing in the development of tissue-integrated sensors for continuous biochemical monitoring. The company aims to provide personalized medical-grade data for both personal and clinical use through its innovative biosensors and intelligent data platform.

Average Trading Volume: 10,454,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.95M

