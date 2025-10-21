Profusa Unveils Strategic Focus in Investor Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Profusa ( (PFSA) ).

On October 20, 2025, Profusa, Inc. released an updated investor presentation, highlighting its strategic focus on expanding its commercial stage Oxygen Platform and launching the Lumee tissue oxygen monitoring product in Europe and the US by 2027. The company projects significant revenue growth, from $0.5-2 million in 2026 to $200-250 million by 2030, driven by its innovative AI-driven healthcare technologies and robust data discovery platform. Profusa’s operational focus includes collaborations in key EU markets, a distribution network covering 35% of the EU market, and partnerships with high-volume centers to enhance its market positioning.

Profusa, Inc. operates in the healthcare technology industry, focusing on pioneering real-time biochemistry solutions that drive AI-led personalized healthcare technologies. The company is involved in developing platform technologies that offer multiple commercial revenue opportunities, particularly in tissue and pulse oximetry oxygen monitoring, with a significant market presence in the US and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 9,639,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.44M

