Profusa Approves Key Proposals in Stockholder Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Profusa ( (PFSA) ) is now available.

Profusa held a virtual stockholder meeting on October 20, 2025, where they discussed and voted on key proposals. The stockholders approved the potential issuance of shares exceeding 19.99% of the outstanding common stock upon conversion of certain senior secured convertible notes, as well as an amendment to increase the authorized number of common stock shares from 300 million to 600 million. These decisions align with Nasdaq’s listing rules and could significantly impact Profusa’s capital structure and market operations.

More about Profusa

Average Trading Volume: 9,639,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.44M

See more insights into PFSA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue