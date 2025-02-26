Professional Diversity Ends Stock Purchase Agreement

An update from Professional Diversity ( (IPDN) ) is now available.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. announced the termination of its Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Tumim Stone Capital LLC, which was initially entered on June 30, 2023. The agreement allowed the company to sell up to $12,775,000 worth of newly issued shares, but as of the latest report, only $2,846,017 worth of shares had been sold. The termination notice was given on February 25, 2024, and will be effective five business days thereafter, indicating no further shares will be sold under this agreement.

More about Professional Diversity

YTD Price Performance: -41.72%

Average Trading Volume: 264,703

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.17M

