Procore Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Procore Technologies Inc ( (PCOR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Procore Technologies Inc presented to its investors.
Procore Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of construction management software, offering a unified technology platform that enhances efficiency and reduces risk through AI and data-driven insights. The company operates globally, serving over three million projects across more than 150 countries.
In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Procore Technologies reported a robust performance with significant revenue growth and improved operating leverage. The company highlighted its strategic initiatives, including AI innovations and a new CEO transition, setting a strong foundation for future growth.
Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 15% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $339 million, and a non-GAAP gross margin of 84%. The company also reported a substantial increase in free cash flow, up 194% year-over-year to $68 million. Procore’s customer base continued to expand, with a 15% increase in organic customers contributing over $100,000 in annual recurring revenue.
Strategically, Procore announced a new stock repurchase program worth up to $300 million and a collaboration with AWS to accelerate AI product innovation. The company also achieved a 95% gross revenue retention rate, underscoring its strong customer loyalty and market presence.
Looking ahead, Procore’s management remains optimistic, projecting continued revenue growth and a stable non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The company is well-positioned to leverage its AI capabilities and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth and enhance shareholder value.