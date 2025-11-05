PROCEPT BioRobotics Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Optimistic 2026 Outlook

Procept Biorobotics Corp. ( (PRCT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Procept Biorobotics Corp. presented to its investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a surgical robotics company specializing in innovative solutions for urology, notably through its AQUABEAM and HYDROS Robotic Systems, which provide Aquablation therapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, PROCEPT BioRobotics announced a significant revenue increase, highlighting a 43% year-over-year growth to $83.3 million. The company also issued optimistic revenue guidance for 2026, projecting continued growth.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter include a 50% increase in U.S. handpiece and consumables revenue and a 53% rise in international revenue. The company also expanded its U.S. installed base by 58 robotic systems. Despite a net loss of $21.4 million, the adjusted EBITDA loss improved from the previous year.

Looking ahead, PROCEPT BioRobotics maintains its 2025 revenue guidance of $325.5 million, reflecting a 45% growth from the previous year, and projects 2026 revenue to reach between $410 million and $430 million. The company remains focused on expanding the adoption of its Aquablation therapy and enhancing operational efficiencies.

