Pro-Pac Packaging Announces Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited ( (AU:PPG) ) has issued an update.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited announced the resignation of Ian Shannon from his position as a director, effective October 10, 2025. The notice indicates that Shannon holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts with the company, suggesting a clean departure. This change in the board may impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

More about Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited operates in the packaging industry, providing a range of packaging solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering innovative and sustainable packaging products to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 64,342

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.27M

See more insights into PPG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue