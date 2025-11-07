Pro Medicus Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Pro Medicus Limited ( (AU:PME) ) has issued an announcement.

Pro Medicus Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of the latest notification, the company has repurchased a total of 11,559 ordinary fully paid securities, with 3,911 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PME) stock is a Hold with a A$283.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pro Medicus Limited stock, see the AU:PME Stock Forecast page.

More about Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited operates in the healthcare technology industry, providing advanced imaging software and services. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions for medical imaging and healthcare informatics, catering primarily to hospitals and healthcare providers.

Average Trading Volume: 177,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$26.99B

For detailed information about PME stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue