Pro Medicus Announces Hybrid AGM for November 2025

Pro Medicus Limited ( (AU:PME) ) has shared an announcement.

Pro Medicus Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 24, 2025, which will be conducted as a hybrid meeting. Shareholders can participate in person or online, with provisions made for voting and asking questions through a dedicated portal. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders to engage with the company’s board and discuss resolutions, reflecting Pro Medicus’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PME) stock is a Buy with a A$317.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pro Medicus Limited stock, see the AU:PME Stock Forecast page.

More about Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited operates in the healthcare technology industry, providing advanced imaging software and services. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions for medical imaging, catering to healthcare providers and institutions globally.

Average Trading Volume: 172,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.98B

