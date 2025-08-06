Prince Pipes Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd ( (IN:PRINCEPIPE) ) has issued an update.

Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The board of directors approved these results, reflecting the company’s financial performance over the period. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations and provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s operational health and market positioning.

More about Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd

Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on the production and distribution of pipes and fittings. The company is a key player in the Indian market, providing essential products for plumbing, irrigation, and infrastructure development.

Average Trading Volume: 47,762

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 37.06B INR

