Prime Mining Completes Acquisition Arrangement with Torex Gold

Prime Mining ( (TSE:PRYM) ) has provided an update.

Prime Mining Corp. has completed its arrangement with Torex Gold Resources Inc., resulting in Torex acquiring all issued and outstanding shares of Prime. As a result, Prime’s shares will be delisted from major stock exchanges, and the company will cease to be a reporting issuer. This acquisition marks a significant shift in Prime’s market presence and operations, potentially impacting stakeholders involved with the company.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PRYM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PRYM is a Neutral.

Prime Mining’s overall stock score reflects substantial financial challenges, with consistent losses and no revenue. However, positive corporate events, such as resource expansion and strategic drilling plans, provide potential growth opportunities. The technical analysis suggests neutral momentum, while the valuation highlights risks due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.

More about Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. is a company focused on unlocking the full potential of the Los Reyes Project, managed by a team of successful mining executives, capital markets personnel, and experienced local operators. The company has a well-planned capital structure with strong management and insider ownership.

Average Trading Volume: 536,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$652M

