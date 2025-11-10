Prime Financial Group Director Adjusts Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Prime Financial Group Limited ( (AU:PFG) ) has issued an update.

Prime Financial Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Mr. Timothy Bennett, who sold 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares to cover personal income tax obligations. This transaction reflects a strategic move to manage personal financial obligations while maintaining a significant stake in the company, indicating confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about Prime Financial Group Limited

Prime Financial Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing wealth management, accounting, and business advisory services.

Average Trading Volume: 114,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$60.83M

