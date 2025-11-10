Prime Financial Group Announces Director’s Share Disposal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Prime Financial Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Mr. Matthew Murphy. Mr. Murphy has disposed of 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $47,000. This change reflects a minor adjustment in the director’s holdings and does not indicate a significant shift in the company’s operations or strategic direction. Stakeholders may view this as a routine update in the director’s personal investment strategy.

More about Prime Financial Group Limited

Prime Financial Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing wealth management, accounting, and business advisory services. The company aims to support clients in achieving their financial goals through tailored strategies and expert advice.

Average Trading Volume: 114,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$60.83M

