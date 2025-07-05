Prime Drink Group Announces Auditor Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dominion Water Reserves ( (TSE:PRME) ) has provided an announcement.

Prime Drink Group Corp., a company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has announced a change in its auditing firm from MNP LLP to Horizon Assurance LLP. The change was initiated by the former auditor, MNP LLP, and the transition was completed without any reservations or reportable events, ensuring a smooth handover in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Significant financial challenges and weak technical indicators weigh heavily on the stock, with ongoing struggles in profitability and negative cash flows being critical risk factors. However, recent capital raises, strategic restructuring, and acquisitions suggest potential for future improvement, providing some optimism amid the challenges.

More about Dominion Water Reserves

Average Trading Volume: 436,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$77.75M

