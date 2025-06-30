Primary Hydrogen Corp. Closes Private Placement and Secures Wicheeda Project Option

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Millbank Mining Corp ( (TSE:HDRO) ) is now available.

Primary Hydrogen Corp. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $1,728,800 through the issuance of flow-through and non-flow-through units. The proceeds will be used for general working capital and to incur Critical Mineral Canadian Exploration Expenses. Additionally, the company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for its option agreement with Power One Resources Corp., allowing it to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Wicheeda North project in British Columbia. This strategic move is expected to enhance Primary Hydrogen’s exploration capabilities and strengthen its position in the natural hydrogen resource sector.

More about Millbank Mining Corp

Primary Hydrogen Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources, with a portfolio spanning over 740 acres in the U.S. and 210 square kilometers across Canada. The company also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

Average Trading Volume: 361,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$14.43M

