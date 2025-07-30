Primary Hydrogen Advances Wicheeda North Exploration Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Millbank Mining Corp ( (TSE:HDRO) ).

Primary Hydrogen Corp. has announced an update on its exploration program at the Wicheeda North Project in British Columbia, which includes soil and soil-gas sampling and geophysical surveying. The company has submitted a Notice of Work for a multi-year exploration program, aiming to advance its exploration efforts rapidly. The project is strategically located near a more advanced rare earth project, highlighting its potential in the growing market for rare earth elements. This initiative is expected to enhance the company’s positioning in the rare earth industry and provide significant opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Millbank Mining Corp

Primary Hydrogen Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources, with a portfolio that includes projects across the U.S. and Canada. The company also holds interests in copper and rare earth element projects, including the Wicheeda North hydrogen-REE project in British Columbia.

Average Trading Volume: 421,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$21.69M

