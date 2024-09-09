Primaris REIT Declares September 2024 Distribution

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ.UN) has released an update.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has declared a monthly distribution of $0.07 per unit for September 2024, which annualizes to $0.84 per unit, payable to unitholders on October 15, 2024. Primaris, a Canada-based REIT specializing in enclosed shopping centres, manages a portfolio of 38 properties and is positioned to capitalize on the evolving Canadian retail property landscape.

