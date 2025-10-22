Pricol Limited Schedules Investor Conference Call for Q2/H1 FY26 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Pricol Ltd. ( (IN:PRICOLLTD) ).

Pricol Limited has announced an investor conference call scheduled for November 7, 2025, to discuss its financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2025. This call is part of the company’s regulatory obligations and will not disclose any unpublished price-sensitive information, indicating a transparent approach to stakeholder communication.

Pricol Limited operates in the automotive industry, providing a range of products and services primarily focused on manufacturing automotive components. The company is known for its commitment to excellence and innovation, serving customers, employees, shareholders, and suppliers.

